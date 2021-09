Housing in Boston isn’t cheap, not even for a house that measures only 10-feet wide, which just sold for $1.25 million.

The small home, also known as “The Skinny House”, has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and was built in 1890. Located in the historic part of the city, the house has 1,165 square feet and has become quite the tourist spot due to its size.

Would you pay $1.25 million for a house this size?