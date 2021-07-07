98 Degrees teases new song, “Where Do You Wanna Go”

Christiano Hermoso

98 Degrees is back to heat up your summer with a brand new song.

The reunited boy band teased their new single, “Where Do You Wanna Go,” and gave a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process this week.

The song, which drops Friday along with a music video, was recorded at a makeshift recording studio at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino during quarantine. In a clip posted to the band’s social media, we see the group playing around with melodies for the upbeat pop tune.

“Where Do You Wanna Go” is part of their 98 Days of Summer campaign, which they launched last month. The campaign will include the release of a new EP, titled Summer of 98, with new songs and remixes of their most popular hits, including “Heat It Up,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing,” and more.

The group — Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre — most recently released a Christmas album, Let It Snow, in 2017. Their last album of original music was 2013’s 2.0.

