What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (12-17-21)

FRIDAY
DJ Paul Oakenfold at Rooftop in downtown Fort Lauderdale
Damon Wayans at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Chris Destefano at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Dear Evan Hansen at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)
The Prom at the Broward center (thru Sunday)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at FLA Live Arena
Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami (thru Sunday)
The Nutcracker at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
The Nutcracker at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami (thru 12/26)
The Grinch at Centennial Park in Downtown Boynton
Lights 4 Hope at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach (thru 1/2)
Holiday Fantasy of Lights at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek (thru 1/2)
Ugly Sweater Party at The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale
SATURDAY
The Boca Raton Bowl w/ Appalachian State vs Western Kentucky at FAU Stadium
Ron White at Hard Rock Live
Snowfest w/ Cee Lo Green at North Miami Beach City Hall
Fort Lauderdale Santa Con on Las Olas Blvd.
47th Annual Boca Raton Holiday Boat Parade
Polar Express on the Brightline from the Miami Central Station (thru Sunday)
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium
The Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida Sing Holiday Favorites with Deborah Cox at Hard Rock Live