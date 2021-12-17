What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (12-17-21)

FRIDAY

DJ Paul Oakenfold at Rooftop in downtown Fort Lauderdale

Damon Wayans at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Chris Destefano at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Dear Evan Hansen at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)

The Prom at the Broward center (thru Sunday)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at FLA Live Arena

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami (thru Sunday)

The Nutcracker at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

The Nutcracker at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami (thru 12/26)

The Grinch at Centennial Park in Downtown Boynton

Lights 4 Hope at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach (thru 1/2)

Holiday Fantasy of Lights at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek (thru 1/2)

Ugly Sweater Party at The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY

The Boca Raton Bowl w/ Appalachian State vs Western Kentucky at FAU Stadium

Ron White at Hard Rock Live

Snowfest w/ Cee Lo Green at North Miami Beach City Hall

Fort Lauderdale Santa Con on Las Olas Blvd.

47th Annual Boca Raton Holiday Boat Parade

Polar Express on the Brightline from the Miami Central Station (thru Sunday)

Santa Con Fort Lauderdale on Las Olas

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

The Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida Sing Holiday Favorites with Deborah Cox at Hard Rock Live