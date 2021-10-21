Holiday Hard Seltzer Variety Packs

Bud Light Hard Selzer is coming out with the Ugly Sweater Pack. Seltzer Nog, Sugar Plum, Cherry Cordial and Cranberry. They’ll be available nationwide starting November 1st. This comes on the heels of the “Fall Flannel” pack they started selling in September. That one includes Pumpkin Spice, Maple Pear, Apple Crisp, and Toasted Marshmallow seltzers.

🎁 It’s mid-October, which means it’s obviously time to start celebrating the holidays! The Bud Light Seltzer Ugly Sweater Pack features our LOUDEST holiday flavors ever. ❄️ #UglySweaterSeltzerParty pic.twitter.com/IqqLFhYLbz — Bud Light (@budlight) October 20, 2021