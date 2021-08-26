We get new series, movies, docus and more. Full list of everything coming to Netflix in September is here:

Sept. 1

“How to Be a Cowboy” (Netflix Series)

“Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” (Netflix Documentary)

“A Cinderella Story”

“Crooked House”

“Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

“The Blue Lagoon”

“Chappie”

“Clear and Present Danger”

“Cliffhanger”

“Cold Mountain”

“Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles”

“Dear John”

“Do the Right Thing”

“Freedom Writers”

“Green Lantern”

“House Party”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“The Interview”

“Kid-E-Cats” (Season 2)

“Labyrinth”

“Letters to Juliet”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Marshall”

“Mystery Men”

“The Nutty Professor”

“The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”

“Once Upon a Time in America”

“Open Season 2”

“Rhyme & Reason”

“School of Rock”

“Tears of the Sun”

“Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins”

Sept. 2

“Afterlife of the Party” (Netflix Film)

“Final Account”

“Q-Force” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 3

“Dive Club” (Netflix Family)

“Money Heist (Part 5, Volume 1, Netflix Series)

“Sharkdog” (Netflix Family)

“Worth” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 6

“Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 7

“Kid Cosmic” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” (Netflix Family)

“On the Verge” (Netflix Series)

“Untold: Breaking Point” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 8.

“The Circle” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Into the Night” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“JJ+E” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 9

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Women and the Murderer” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 10

“Firedrake the Silver Dragon” (Netflix Family)

“Kate” (Netflix Film)

“Lucifer” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Metal Shop Masters” (Netflix Series)

“Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” (Netflix Family)

“Prey” (Netflix Film)

“Yowamushi Pedal”

“Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road”

Sept. 13

“Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 14

“A StoryBots Space Adventure” (Netflix Family)

“Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

“The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold” (Netflix Family)

Sept. 15

“Nailed It!” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Nightbooks” (Netflix Film)

“Saved by the Bell” (Seasons 1-9)

“Schumacher” (Netflix Documentary)

“Too Hot To Handle: Latino” (Netflix Series)

Sept. 16

“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (Netflix Family)

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“My Heroes Were Cowboys” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 17

“Ankahi Kahaniya” (Netflix Film)

“Chicago Party Aunt” (Netflix Series)

“The Father Who Moves Mountains” (Netflix Film)

“Sex Education” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

“Squid Game” (Netflix Series)

“The Stronghold” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 19

“Dark Skies”

Sept. 20

“Grown Ups”

Sept. 21

“Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel” (Netflix Family)

“Love on the Spectrum” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Sept. 22

“Confessions of an Invisible Girl” (Netflix Film)

“Dear White People” (Volume 4, Netflix Series)

“Intrusion” (Netflix Film)

“Jaguar” (Netflix Series)

“Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 23

“Je Suis Karl” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 24

“Blood & Water” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Ganglands (Braqueurs)” ((Netflix Series)

“Jailbirds New Orleans” (Netflix Series)

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix Series)

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” (Netflix Family)

“The Starling” (Netflix Film)

“Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia” (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 28

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix Family)

“Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sept. 29

“The Chestnut Man” (Netflix Series)

“Friendzone” (Netflix Film)

“MeatEater” (Season 10, Part 1, Netflix Series)

“No One Gets Out Alive” (Netflix Film)

“Polly Pocket” (Season 3, Part 1)

“Sounds Like Love” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 30

“Love 101” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Luna Park” (Netflix Series)

“The Phantom”

