90s redux: Alanis Morissette announces 'Jagged Little Pill' 25th anniversary tour with Liz Phair and Garbage

It's a big week for Alanis Morissette.

A musical based on her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill officially opens on Broadway December 5, and she's just announced a 2020 tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of that landmark album. Joining her on the tour will be fellow '90s stars Liz Phair and Garbage.

But that's not all: Alanis will also release a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, on May 1. It's her first collection of original material since 2012's Havoc and Bright Lights. The first song from the album, "Reasons I Drink," is out today. On December 4, she'll debut the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The tour kicks off June 2, 2020 in Portland, OR and is set to wrap in Nashville, TN on July 25. For a full list of tour dates, visit Alanis.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public December 13 at 11 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Presales start December 10 at 11 a.m. local time. Each ticket purchased comes with a digital download of Such Pretty Forks in the Road, and the new single.

Alanis, who's being honored with the ICON Award at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music ceremony December 12 in L.A., welcomed her third child, son Winter, in August.

