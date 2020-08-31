9 Outfits….5 Awards….Lady Gaga Rules The 2020 MTV VMA’s!

What did you think of the show? I heard mixed reviews. I was watching The Walking Dead on AMC when I remembered it was on and switched over. COINCIDENTALLY, it was when Lady Gaga and Ariana were on! Perfect timing!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR



The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records (WINNER)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records (WINNER)

BEST POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER)

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment (WINNER)

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records (WINNER)

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records (WINNER)

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena” – Sony Music Latin (WINNER)

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records (WINNER)

BEST K-POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER)

BEST GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records (WINNER)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam (WINNER)

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home (WINNER)

SONG OF SUMMER

BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss (WINNER)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone (WINNER)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 (WINNER)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun (BTS)