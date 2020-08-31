Featured | Tracy St. George

9 Outfits….5 Awards….Lady Gaga Rules The 2020 MTV VMA’s!

What did you think of the show?  I heard mixed reviews.  I was watching The Walking Dead on AMC when I remembered it was on and switched over.  COINCIDENTALLY, it was when Lady Gaga and Ariana were on!  Perfect timing!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records (WINNER) 

 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER) 

SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER) 

BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER) 

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records (WINNER) 

BEST POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER) 

BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment (WINNER) 

BEST ROCK
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records (WINNER) 

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records (WINNER) 

BEST LATIN
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena” – Sony Music Latin (WINNER) 

BEST R&B
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records (WINNER)  

BEST K-POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER) 

BEST GROUP
BTS (WINNER) 

VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records (WINNER) 

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam (WINNER) 

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home (WINNER) 

SONG OF SUMMER
BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (WINNER) 

BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift (WINNER) 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss (WINNER) 

BEST ART DIRECTION
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone (WINNER) 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 (WINNER) 

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun (BTS) 

BEST EDITING
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico (WINNER)