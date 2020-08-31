9 Outfits….5 Awards….Lady Gaga Rules The 2020 MTV VMA’s!

What did you think of the show? I heard mixed reviews. I was watching The Walking Dead on AMC when I remembered it was on and switched over. COINCIDENTALLY, it was when Lady Gaga and Ariana were on! Perfect timing!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records (WINNER)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records (WINNER)
BEST POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER)
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment (WINNER)
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records (WINNER)
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records (WINNER)
BEST LATIN
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena” – Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
BEST R&B
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records (WINNER)
BEST K-POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER)
BEST GROUP
BTS (WINNER)
VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records (WINNER)
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam (WINNER)
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home (WINNER)
SONG OF SUMMER
BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (WINNER)
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift (WINNER)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss (WINNER)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone (WINNER)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 (WINNER)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun (BTS)
BEST EDITING
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico (WINNER)
