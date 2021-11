If you know who owns this guy, please contact us so we can get him home. pic.twitter.com/UNe5iR3QKL — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) November 2, 2021

Watch out for the run away pig!

5 Florida police officers, 2 animal control officers and 2 code enforcement officers chased this little guy around town for an hour before finally catching up with him.

The pig is safe and back with their owner.