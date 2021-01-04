Look…that NYE resolution to loose the quarantine 15 is within reach if you do it right. The problem with working out is we get bored or distracted. Here’s my top workouts that you can stick to because there not boring.

BodyLIFE by Ozzy

My dude Ozzy is anything but boring. He does personal training online and group classes. He is all about family and community and you’ll be part of his if you workout with him. Check it out and get a free pass HERE. Tell him Nikki in WPB sent you 🙂

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZZY DEL TORO (@bodylifebyozzy)

Mr. and Mrs. Muscle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitness & Home Workouts (@mrandmrsmuscle)

I discovered this workout on YouTube and love it because it’s only 20 mins a day and you can choose what you want to work on. Even the worst case of ADHD can stay interested for 20 mins! Check out their channel HERE.

Jillian Michaels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jillian Michaels (@jillianmichaels)

Shes famous, you know her. This fierce 46 year old knows health and fitness. Just check her channel everyday. Either do a workout or get informed about health and fitness. Once a day check in, get into it. Her YouTube channel is HERE.