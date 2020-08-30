VIRAL: Insanely Talented 10 Year Old Drummer

This little girl must be channeling some dead rock stars to have this much power, passion and talent coming out of her. She is 10 yr old Nandi Bushnell loves Foo Fighters and got the attention of Dave Grohl for a challenge! Check..her..out! Also check her Instagram to see her go nuts screaming playing drums. Unreal! LOVE seeing Something like this to counteract all the other stuff bringing us down.

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020