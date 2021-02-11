Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic

A 63-year-old woman was scammed out of $100,000 by scammers on Instagram claiming to be Bruno Mars.

TMZ reported the woman told Houston, TX police that she and the fake Bruno developed a relationship online, to the point she was asked for money.

The victim said she wrote two checks and put them in the mail. One was for $10k and the other for $90k.

TMZ reported two cashier’s checks were made out to “Chi Autos” to cover “tour expenses” for the pop star . The woman also told police that the scammer told her he would “be with her.”

Police found the two scammers who were taken into custody on money laundering charges this week.