5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin to release solo album 'Superbloom' next month

A member of 5 Seconds of Summer is going solo — but he’s not leaving the group.

Drummer Ashton Irwin announced on Wednesday that he’ll be putting out his first solo album, called Superbloom, on October 23. The first single, “Skinny Skinny,” arrives tonight at midnight.

On Instagram, Irwin wrote, “It is with a great explosion of joy and with my entire soul that I am proudly announcing to you all that I am releasing my first solo record. The album explores my inner philosophies and feelings about the walk of life I have found myself on.”

“I’m ridiculously excited to share this with you,” he continues, “It feels like this record has been over a decade in the making. It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

As for “Skinny Skinny,” Ashton says, “We must fight against a common darkness that shadows our ability to live truthfully, to live without self doubt, and without self destruction and love ourselves for what we are. When writing ‘Skinny Skinny’ I first thought of myself, and many other young peoples struggles with body image and particularly body dysmorphia.”

“It’s something I’ve never confronted in a creative form,” he notes. “And I am feeling strong in saying ‘Skinny Skinny’ goes directly to that painful place in my mind.”

5SOS’ most recent album, CALM, was released on March 27.

By Andrea Dresdale

