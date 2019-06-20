It’s been said that you can find anything on Amazon and after finding out that you can buy a dog onesie on the site, I’m now convinced, you can find anything on Amazon.

Seriously, the onesie is called the “Shred Defender” and its sole purpose is to solve that problem that many dog owners have and that’s shedding.

The onesie is described on Amazon as being able to help hold in your dog’s fur, reduce anxiety, fend off ticks, and more.

If this sounds like something you want your pet to have then head over to Amazon and get it for $55.

What do you think of the dog onesie? What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever bought on Amazon?