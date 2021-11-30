5 Seconds of Summer to kick it back to “2011” with their brand-new single

Andy DeLuca

5 Seconds of Summer aren’t looking ahead to 2022. In fact, they’re looking back in time with their brand-new single, “2011.”

The group says the new single, which comes out on Friday, celebrates the year they officially came together as a band. The song not only marks a decade of success, it also pays homage to their journey from a simple boy band from Sydney, Australia to a global phenomenon.

“This year we’re celebrating 10 years of 5 Seconds of Summer. Singlehandedly the best 10 years of our lives,” 5S0S said in a statement, noting that the single not only explores their past, but also is “a nod to what we have in store to the future. We’ve loved every minute of being in this band. Here’s to another ten years of 5 Seconds of Summer.”

In addition to releasing their new single on Friday, the “Youngblood” singers will make their grand return to the live performing circuit with an all-out “10-year celebration” event. The concert, which will take place in Los Angeles, will be streamed live on YouTube — the platform they say made them famous.

5S0S will perform their hits from the past decade in addition to reflecting on what the past 10 years have taught them. While the show is designed to “honor every experience, lesson and person we’ve encountered,” they also plan on bringing the laughs with some comedic sketches.

In addition to pre-saving the “2011” single before its December 3 release, fans can head on over to 5S0S’ official YouTube page to catch their livestream spectacular when it goes live this Friday at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

