5 Seconds of Summer to celebrate new album with livestream from London

Next month, 5 Seconds of Summer will take the stage at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for a special livestream in celebration of their new album, 5SOS5.

The livestream, dubbed The Feeling of Falling Upwards, will take place September 22. “We really wanted to do something that could involve all our fans around the world,” the band says in a statement. “That’s where the idea was born. For this special show, we will perform a set of reimagined songs from our career, plus brand new tracks off the new album, accompanied by an orchestra and choir.”

The show will be a real full-circle moment: when 5SOS first visited England back in 2013, they busked on the street just steps away from the Royal Albert Hall.

5SOS5 is due out September 23. It features the previously released tracks “Take My Hand,” “Me, Myself & I” and “Complete Mess.”

The livestream starts worldwide at 8:30 p.m. London time, but will be rebroadcast three time so fans around the world don’t have to watch it in the middle of the night or the middle of the afternoon.

“We can’t wait to share this night with you and are so grateful to still be taking this journey with every single one of you,” says the band.

You can buy tickets now via Dreamstage.live. VIP tickets include access to an exclusive preshow Q&A with 5SOS starting at 7 p.m. British Summer Time, followed by a screening of a video called The Making of the Album 5SOS5.

Here’s when you can catch the livestream:

• Live: 3:30 p.m. EDT

• Rebroadcast #1: 8:30 p.m. EDT

• Rebroadcast #2: 8:30 p.m. PDT

• On Demand: Beginning Friday, September 23, at 2 p.m. EDT; ending Monday, September 26, at 9 a.m. EDT

