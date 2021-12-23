5 Seconds of Summer sued by former managers for $2.5 million

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

5 Seconds of Summer is being sued for $2.5 million by their former management firm. YM&U Group, a global talent agency, alleges the Australian band has not paid them what they’re due and therefore are in breach of contract.

Billboard reports YM&U is claiming they were owed commission fees for the many profitable deals they brokered on the band’s behalf, and provided examples, one of which included a contract with BMG, where 5SOS was paid $10 million to record an album. YM&U claims the quartet had previously agreed to pay the full commission amount but refused to pay up after they received several invoices.

The talent agency has named 5SOS’ current manager, Benjamin Evans, as well as band members Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford in the suit, alongside their touring company, 5SOS Touring. They are seeking $2.5 million in damages, but are asking for additional punitive damages against Evans, claiming he “acted with fraud, malice, or oppression” by allegedly attempting to avoid paying what YM&U says they’re due.

The “Youngblood” singers signed with YM&U in February 2021 and ended their partnership that September. Evans had represented the group prior to their partnership with the talent agency and, after the band left that summer, he resumed his day-to-day duties as manager.

