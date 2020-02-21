5 Seconds of Summer remembers the "Old Me" with new song

Capitol Records

The average age of the four 5 Seconds of Summer members is just 24 years old, but they're reflecting on their even younger days on the new song called "Old Me."

"'Old Me' carries a youthful spirit and follows the narrative of a young person's life growing up, for better or for worse," says lead vocalist Luke Hemmings.

"Every decision we made, whether right or wrong, has led us to the men we are proud to be today," he continues. "We were thrown into the public eye at a young age and gratefully had each other at a confusing time. Sometimes it's important we look back in order to appreciate the journey we've been on together."

"Old Me" will appear on 5SOS's upcoming album Calm, due out March 27. The follow-up to 2018's Youngblood also includes the previously released songs "No Shame," "Easier" and "Teeth."

5 Seconds of Summer will launch a U.S. tour in support of Calm in August.

