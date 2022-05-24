5 Seconds of Summer on their new album: “It’s a total new beginning”

Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

5 Seconds of Summer is preparing to connect with fans on a whole other level with their new album, 5SOS5.

The Aussie band, made up of members Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood, is dropping their fifth studio effort September 23. Ashton told People, “This album is a total ownership, a total realization, a total ascension of what the group wants for themselves. We’ve taken a lot of these things into our own hands and it’s been an incredible testing journey.”

“The tests and the challenges have only provided positive outcomes internally. What we’re really doing is attempting to allow our audience to know us better as songwriters,” Ashton continued. “We’re attempting to reach higher highs with our live shows, through creating the music that truly we think represents the best parts of us. So it’s a total new beginning in many ways.”

5SOS has been together for 10 years, and Luke shared that this project is proof they are “stronger than ever.”

“It says that there’s a lot of awareness into helping each other rise to the occasion of this being a very inclusive album,” he said. “It says that this band is trying to achieve something that we as a band 10 years ago would only be dreaming of achieving.”

Luke added, “It shows a lot of hope for this band sticking around for as long as we can. Hopefully it shows that we’re trying to just connect with people…and the kind of power that an art form can hold is something that we take very seriously. We put a lot of heart and soul into these in hopes that we connect with as many people as we can in a positive way.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.