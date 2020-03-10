5 Seconds of Summer look back on their younger days in "Old Me" video

Capitol Records

The guys of 5 Seconds of Summer look back on their younger days in the new video for their song, "Old Me."

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the clip shows the band riding on a train through their native Australia as they reminisce about when they were kids just starting out. The video includes footage from some of their early gigs.

The final shot features 5SOS getting off the train and stepping on stage at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert for National Bushfire Relief.

“Working with 5SOS on this special project was so exciting,” Hannah Lux Davis -- who's worked on videos with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more -- says in a statement. “I love this band so much and I’m honored that I was able to collaborate with them to showcase their career progression and expansion.”

She adds, “I wanted to make sure their experiences were portrayed as authentically as possible so that viewers could see the guys as their truest selves from the beginning of it all up until present day.”

5SOS’ new album, CALM, is due out March 27.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)



