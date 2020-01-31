5 Seconds of Summer have No Shame, will hit the road this summer

Courtesy Live NationIt's 2020 and 5 Seconds of Summer have No Shame.

That's the name of the Aussie band's new North American tour, which will kick off August 19 in Denver, CO and wrap up September 26 in Concord, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public February 7 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages are also available via VIPNation.com.

Each ticket purchased includes a physical copy of the upcoming new album from 5SOS, which will include their recent singles "Teeth" and "Easier." The new album will be the follow up to 2018's number one record Youngblood.

5SOS was most recently on tour with The Chainsmokers.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.