5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa score top five debuts with new albums

5 Seconds of Summer's new album CALM enters the Billboard album chart at number two, just behind The Weeknd's After Hours, which is spending a second week at number one. This is the Aussie band's fifth top-10 album and their fourth full-length studio effort. The band's three previous studio albums all debuted at number one.

CALM debuted at number one in the U.K. and in 5SOS' native Australia. They're one of only two Australian groups to have their first four albums debut at number one Down Under; the other is Silverchair, best known in the U.S. for their 1994 hit, "Tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has scored her first top-10 album: Her sophomore release, Future Nostalgia, enters the chart at number four. Her self-titled album only reached #27, back in 2018. In her native U.K., Future Nostalgia debuted at number two, just behind 5 Seconds of Summer.

Other top-10 debuts this week include Pearl Jam's new album Gigaton, and PartyNextDoor's latest, PartyMobile.

