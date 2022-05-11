5 Seconds of Summer drop new single “Me, Myself & I,” announce new album ‘5SOS5’

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

5 Seconds of Summer have announced the title and release date for their upcoming fifth studio album. Appropriately titled 5SOS5, it’s due out September 23.

The Australian band has also released a new song from the forthcoming project: “Me, Myself & I,” co-written by Jon Bellion. In a statement, singer Luke Hemmings says, “We’re all big fans of [his] and when he sent us the idea, we instantly connected with it.”

He adds, “‘Me Myself and I’ explores the emotional cycle of feeling like you can do everything on your own and that you don’t need anyone else, but eventually realizing that sometimes you push away the best things in your life. We love this song and hope other people connect with it as much as we do.”

The video for “Me, Myself & I” will arrive Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Luke says of the new album, “I think like a lot of people in the last couple years, the only way to look was inward…and lyrically, looking into, I don’t know, everything that happened to us was a big topic. And not doing this every day and [not] being on the road was a different experience for us.”

“The whole album is, for me, the most introspective, the most lyrically, if I can say, beautiful and…there’s just so much heart in it,” he adds.

5SOS recently revealed the track listing for 5SOS5, which features a whopping 19 tracks:

“COMPLETE MESS”

“Easy for You to Say”

“Bad Omens”

“Me Myself & I”

“Take My Hand”

“CAROUSEL”

“Older”

“HAZE”

“You Don’t Go to Parties”

“BLENDER”

“Caramel”

“Best Friends”

“Bleach”

“Red Line”

“Moodswings”

“Flatline”

“Emotions”

“Bloodhound”

“TEARS!”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

