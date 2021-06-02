4th on Flagler 2021

We have some DYNAMITE news to share – 4th on Flagler will return to the West Palm Beach waterfront this year!

Join us for FREE family fun from 7 – 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021 where there will be roving entertainment, food and drinks available for purchase, live music on the NewDay USA Stage located on the Palm, a DJ stage on the south end at Post Park, and a themed show at the Centennial Fountain.

Additionally, Supercar Week will host “Drive in 4th,” and all makes and models mini car show along Flagler Drive. And for anyone who wants to start their celebration early, the Bill Bone 5K will “run to the fun.” The family-friendly run begins at Osprey Park at 6:30 p.m. and finishes adjacent to the north end of the 4th on Flagler site.

Remarks by City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James, a patriotic salute, and the announcement of the 2021 Hometown Heroes will be delivered at the NewDay USA Stage at 8:45 p.m. Fireworks will immediately follow at 9:09 p.m. Those who prefer to watch the show from the comfort of their home can tune in to a live broadcast of a special show, WPBF 25: 4TH ON FLAGLER LIVE FIREWORKS.