48 Hours of KVJ!

It’s Time For The Great 48! It’s 48 hrs of KVJ Starting Wednesday (09-11-19)

KVJ is staying on the radio for 48 hrs to raise $100,000 for The Bahamas after the devastation of Hurricane Dorian!

Donate Through Text– Text the words “KVJbahamas” to the number 44-321

Donate Directly at littlesmilesfl.org/KVJBAHAMAS

Donate Through Amazon and It Will Be Directly Sent To Little Smiles http://a.co/5aeQKqD

– Hurricane Dorian sat over the Bahamas for 48 hours as a Category 5 storm and only moved 100 miles in that time.

– To help them recover quicker, we are not going to end the KVJ Show for 48 straight broadcast hours in an attempt to raise $100k cash!

– Your donations will go directly to rebuilding a small town, called West End, the oldest community on Grand Bahama.

– Text “KVJbahamas” to 44-321 to donate.

– A Shout-out is $50.

– For $100, we will play up to a 4-minute song from a major record label that is FCC friendly.

– For $150, you can spend 30 minutes watching the KVJ 48 in-person.

– Platinum donation of $10,000+ gets an in-studio interview and social media post.

– Gold donation of $5,000+ gets an hour air mention, plus their own Facebook & Instagram post on KVJ.

– Silver donation of $1,000+ gets an on-air mention and their business on our thank you page.