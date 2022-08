Oh dear…

It’s true Florida is now owning 3 of the 25 spots for highest STD cities in the country. Here’s the breakdown.

#14 Tallahassee: Ranked highest in Chlamydia, HIV and Gonorrhea

#17 Fort Lauderdale: Ranked highest in HIV, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea

#23 Jacksonville: Ranked highest in Chlamydia, HIV and Gonorrhea

*Info from on Innerbody Research based on CDC findings