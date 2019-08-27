29-year-olds unite: Bebe Rexha hugs Taylor Swift at the VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTVWhen Bebe Rexha hit back on Instagram after a male music exec told her she was “getting too old” to be sexy, she received an outpouring of support from other artists – including fellow 29-year-old Taylor Swift.

“DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE,” Taylor had commented on the post.

And at the MTV VMAs last night, they did unite. Bebe posted a photo of her and Taylor hugging, captioning it “1989 club.”

She also chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet about what it meant to have Taylor’s support.

"I posted about an executive in the music business saying I was too old to be sexy because I'm 29, turning 30 -- which I think is complete BS and Taylor commented on it and has been such a big supporter," Bebe said.

"I didn't expect that and I freaked out because, like, it's Taylor Swift!" she added. "It's really cool to have another female to support me. It's really hard to find in the music business."

Bebe won her first VMA last night: Best Dance for "Call You Mine" with The Chainsmokers.

