$250 Cash Giveaway Official Contest Rules

Material Terms Template
WRMF has chosen to participate in Aptivada, LLC’s 2020 $250 Cash Giveaway Promotion, which is a national, multi-station contest. Official Rules for the 2020 $250 Cash Giveaway Promotion can be found here: [link]. In addition to, and in conjunction with, the 2020 $250 Cash Giveaway Promotion, WRMF has chosen to provide a local daily qualifier prize in the NAME OF LOCAL PROMOTION (the “Local Promotion”). These Material Terms govern the Local Promotion. Aptivada is not responsible for the administration of the Local Promotion, including winner selection or the awarding of prizes.
- Promotional Period: The Local Promotion begins on or about Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 and ends on or about Sunday, April 12th, 2020 (the “Promotion Period”).
- Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit the last entry is Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at 11:59pm in WRMF’s time zone.
- Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of STATE, 21 years of age or older, except employees of Aptivada, Participating Stations and other Sponsors (as defined in the Official Rules for the 2020 $250 Cash Giveaway Promotion), other television or radio stations located in the same market as WRMF, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families or persons living in the same household. This Local Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.
- Entry Method: During the Promotional Period, you may enter the Local Promotion visiting WRMF’s website and follow the instructions to enter
Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth.
- Prizes and Odds of Winning:
- A total of AMOUNT prizes each consisting of PRIZE will be awarded in the Promotion. Prizes will be awarded in the form of PRIZE.
- Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- Prizes cannot be transferred or substituted except in WRMF’S sole discretion. WRMF reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize of comparable or greater value (as determined by WRMF in its sole discretion). The prize is expressly limited to the item listed above.
- By accepting a prize, winner agrees to release Aptivada, WRMF, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize.
- Winner Selection and Notification:
- Winners will be randomly selected by WRMF from among all eligible entries via random drawing conducted on the weekday following the day on which the Local Promotion concludes.
- Winner will be contacted by WRMF at the phone number or email provided at the time of entry. The call may appear on caller ID as coming from an out-of-state, unfamiliar, or “UNKNOWN” area code or number. WRMF expects to contact winners between approximately 12pm EST and 3pm EST. WRMF is not responsible for any prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond WRMF’S control.
- If applicable, the notification call may be recorded and played on-air.
- Prior to awarding a prize, WRMF in its sole discretion may require verification of winner’s identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo ID.
- Decisions of WRMF with respect to winner selection and the awarding of prizes are final and binding when made.
- Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of these Official Rules or a winner list following completion of the Local Promotion, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to:
701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
MAILING ADDRESS
- Sponsor:
- 97.9 WRMF