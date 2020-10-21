24kGoldn's number-one chart success is a whole "Mood": "We're on top of the world"

Records/Columbia

“I’m not even 20 years old and we’re on top of the world!” said 24kGoldn on IGTV. That was his reaction to the fact that his song, “Mood,” featuring iann dior, has reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition, “Mood” is now the first song to ever be number one on Billboard‘s Hot 100, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts at the same time. The super-catchy song first gained popularity on TikTok.

The rapper and singer, born Golden Landis Von Jones, also wrote on Twitter, “Ain’t no higher than this thank you to everyone who ever listened, this is just the start.”

24kGoldn also wrote on Instagram, “when i woke up this morning i ain’t expect to have my first #1 but god works in mysterious ways.”

He added, “i appreciate the F**K out of y’all, we a family n this s**t just keeps growing and growing. thank u everyone who made this possible n everyone who believed. life hit different at the top!!”

iann dior, meanwhile, tweeted a photo of the chart with the song at number one and added, “Dreams only work if you do.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



