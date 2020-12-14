24kGoldn's in a great "Mood": "You can literally hear how much fun we were having"

ABC

One of the biggest hits of 2020 has been “Mood,” by 24kGoldn and iann dior. It’s spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was both artists’ first chart-topper. 24kGoldn, who hit the milestone before his 20th birthday, thinks the song is so popular because people can tell that he and iann had a blast making it.

“I think ‘Mood’ is connecting with so many people just because of the feeling that was imbued into it,” the artist, born Golden Landis Von Jones, tells ABC Audio.

He explains, “Like when me, iann, Omer, Beazy” — that’s co-writers and co-producers Omer Fedi and Keegan Bach — “when we were making this song, we were having so much fun that you can literally hear how much fun we were having in the song. And you can’t help but to have the energy rub off on you.”

Scoring a Hot 100 number-one is an achievement in itself, but it’s even more impressive to spend six weeks on top. Even when it was briefly dislodged by both BTS‘ “Dynamite” and Ariana Grande‘s “Positions,” it returned to number one both times.

“It’s so regular being number one now,” 24kGoldn laughs. “I’m like, ‘Oh, another week, number one!’ so I now it’s gonna feel different when I’m like, ‘Where’s the number one? Noooo!'”

But seriously, he adds, “It’s part of the game. I didn’t come into this game chasing number ones. I came into this music thing because I had something to share with the world.”

“So I try to focus on that, and let the accolades come on their own,” he adds. “That’s up to the universe. I just make the music.”

Good thing he feels that way, since “Mood” may be replaced this week by Mariah Carey‘s holiday song.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.