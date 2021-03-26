24kGoldn teams with TikTok, Geojam for album release events

Courtesy TikTok

24kGoldn‘s debut album El Dorado is out today, and over the next few days, he’s holding several online events to celebrate.

First, this Saturday starting at 8 p.m. ET, 24k will perform the album live on TikTok, including his singles “3, 2, 1,” “Coco” and, of course, “Mood.”

Then, starting on March 29, fans will be able to compete on the Geojam social music app to win a pretty amazing prize: a trip on a private jet from L.A. to Goldn’s hometown of San Francisco. They’ll get to spend the day with the artist, share a meal, shop and look at the city from the top of Twin Peaks, two 925-foot hills in the center of the area.

Other Geojam prizes that are up for grabs are the chance to play the board game Connect Four with Goldn, or win special merch and limited-edition autographed sneakers.

“I think there’s no better way to connect with your fans than giving them the chance to have unique experiences and create memories with you and own a piece of your life and your lifestyle,” the artist said in a statement.

By Andrea Dresdale

