24kGoldn is ready to "change the world" with "unique" debut album

You’ve heard his “Mood” — now get ready to hear his story. 24kGoldn drops his much-anticipated debut album El Dorado on Friday, and he says it sounds different than anything else out there right now.

“You know, I never like to make the same song over and over again, so there’s variety among the songs [on the album],” Goldn says of the album. “But in terms of the overall sound, it’s all the different styles that I was experimenting with on my EP Dropped Outta College. You know, the trap, the emo rap, the rock, the pop.”

“It’s taking all the best elements of those and the ones that serve my voice and my story best and combining it into really a unique sound that you’re not going to find anywhere else,” he tells ABC Audio.

The 13-track album includes features from Future, Lil Baby and Swae Lee, and, of course, “Mood,” featuring iann dior.

On Instagram, Goldn wrote of the album’s impending release, “This is just the beginning of my journey and i can’t wait to show y’all everything that i am capable of. let’s change the world together.”

The title of El Dorado is fitting: It means “The Golden One.” The artist’s birth name is Golden Landis Von Jones.

By Andrea Dresdale

