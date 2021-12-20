Music News

24kGldn, Billie Joe Armstrong and more to join ﻿’Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson - Season 1
Vijat Mohindra/NBC

﻿Miley Cyrus﻿ and Saturday Night Live star ﻿Pete Davidson will be ringing in the New Year with style — and plenty of good company.  On Monday, NBC unveiled the a star-studded list of guest stars who will bid farewell to 2021 on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Joining the fun in Miami, Florida, will be “Mood” singer 24kGldnGreen Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, “Industry Baby” collaborator Jack HarlowBrandi Carlile, rapper Saweetie, Brazilian singer AnittaKitty Ca$h and many more surprises that have yet to be announced.  

The special airs Friday, December 31, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streamed live on the Peacock streaming service.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.