24kGldn, Billie Joe Armstrong and more to join ﻿’Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

﻿Miley Cyrus﻿ and Saturday Night Live star ﻿Pete Davidson will be ringing in the New Year with style — and plenty of good company. On Monday, NBC unveiled the a star-studded list of guest stars who will bid farewell to 2021 on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Joining the fun in Miami, Florida, will be “Mood” singer 24kGldn, Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, “Industry Baby” collaborator Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, rapper Saweetie, Brazilian singer Anitta, Kitty Ca$h and many more surprises that have yet to be announced.

The special airs Friday, December 31, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streamed live on the Peacock streaming service.

