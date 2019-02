230 emojis are set to hit our phones this year.

Some of the early favorites are a waffle emoji, a yawning emoji, disability-themed emojis like a wheelchair and a sloth. Another early favorite is the pinching hand emoji.

You will get 59 new emojis with 230 in total when you factor in updates to previous emojis and different variations in skin tone and gender.

What is the emoji you use the most?

What new emoji are you looking forward to the most?