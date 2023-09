2023 MTV VMAs: The winners

MTV

The 2023 MTV VMAs aired Tuesday night live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here’s a list of the winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

SONG OF SUMMER

Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift, Midnights

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ice Spice

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together, “Sugar Rush Ride”

BEST COLLABORATION

Karol G, Shakira, “TQG”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST K-POP

Stray Kids, “S-Class”

BEST AFROBEATS

Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Dove Cameron, “Breakfast”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste, “Candy Necklace”

BEST LATIN

Anitta, “Funk Rave”

BEST POP

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

BEST ROCK

Måneskin, “The Loneliest”

BEST R&B

SZA, “Shirt”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Doja Cat, “Attention”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK, “Pink Venom”

BEST EDITING

Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire”

VIDEO VANGUARD

Shakira

GLOBAL ICON

Diddy

