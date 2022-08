2022 MTV VMAs: The complete winners list

MTV

The 2022 MTV VMAs aired Sunday night live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here’s a list of the winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

SONG OF SUMMER

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

BEST K-POP

LISA – “LALISA”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Envolver”

BEST POP

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

BEST ROCK

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doja Cat – “Woman”

BEST EDITING

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”

