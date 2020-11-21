Featured | Nikki

2020: City Christmas Trees Around America Are Looking Scraggily

Well if this doesn’t match 2020 to a tee! The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is bleak to say the least. The downtown Cincinnati tree is scraggily and has memes galore!

Luckily our Sandi Tree in downtown WPB is sculpted out of sand so no it can look perfect every year.

 