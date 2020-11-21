2020: City Christmas Trees Around America Are Looking Scraggily

Well if this doesn’t match 2020 to a tee! The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is bleak to say the least. The downtown Cincinnati tree is scraggily and has memes galore!

Luckily our Sandi Tree in downtown WPB is sculpted out of sand so no it can look perfect every year.

Like the Roebling bridge, New York has taken a prototype from my childhood home and done it on an even bigger scale. Much pride…#Cincinnati #NewYork #ChristmasTree #2020 pic.twitter.com/J7W5ZVCqtY — Nada Haq-Siddiqi, PhTBD 🌹 (she/her) (@MadMomantist) November 18, 2020

They found a small owl inside of this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree, he hitched a ride all the way to NYC and is now being treated and cared for at a wildlife rehab facility. pic.twitter.com/f4PkBm6MGo — Allison Esposito Medina (@techladyallison) November 18, 2020

Cincinnati’s Christmas Tree looks like Cynthia from Rug Rats. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vyIRleNqxE — Perc Angle (@Perc30XAngle) November 10, 2020