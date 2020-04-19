2020: A Year Without Concerts

There’s no better breading ground for Covid-19 than a venue where tens of thousands of people are smushed up against each other, sweating, singing, touching a zillion people and things all night.

Taylor Swift has already cancelled all concerts, public appearances and events for the rest of 2020. It’s very likely most artists will follow suit.

So, when was the last time you went to a concert? Do you feel comfortable getting back into big crowd at shows? What about going to a bar packed with people? Will you Clorox wipe the table down if you go to a restaurant? And for how long will you live this way?

Live concerts are one of my favorite things in life. The natural high you get from seeing a fave artist up there on stage and the natural high from tens of thousands of people in a sing a long. A togetherness you share with all those people. Not anytime soon.