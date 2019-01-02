2019 Travel Trend? Fire And Ice Trips !🏂🌋

The year is just beginning but Travel and Leisure has already named the hottest (and coldest) trend for taking a vacation in 2019.

It’s called the Fire and Ice Trip.

You begin your trip one climate and you finish it in another. These kinds of trips could see you skiing on day 1 and relaxing on a beach by day 6.

Vacations like this are trending because people are trying to maximize their travel time by visiting as many spots as they can.

Where can you take this kind of trip? Travel and Leisure says an extreme example would be starting in Montreal and finishing in Bermuda. Destinations like Argentina, New Zealand, and Iceland can offer different climates within a country.

If you don’t want to go overseas, just go to California.

Would you want to do a trip like this?

What would be your hot and cold destinations?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Pirates Of The Caribbean” Without Johnny Depp? No Thanks! Mom Cheats Babysitter Out Of $128! Whoa. Madonna Got A Huge BUTT For Christmas! Will There Be An Oprah G. Winfrey International Airport??? An Unreal Amount Of People Have Already Watched Netflix’s “Bird Box” Family Adventure Day at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum | Fishing 101 for Kids
Comments