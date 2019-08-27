2019 MTV VMA Winners!

I loved every minute!  My fav performance?  Miley Cyrus “Slide Away” hands down!

Coming in at a VERY close 2nd – Missy Elliott!  WOW WOW WOW to that performance!  And I LOVED when she recognized all the dancers and dedicated her award to the dance community all over the globe!  She is a CLASS ACT!!!!

PS….yes that WAS the original cool dancing girl from the “Work It” video doing her thing at 3:28!

Video of the Year:  “You Need to Calm Down”Taylor Swift – VMA Performance

Artist of the Year:  Ariana Grande

Song of the Year:  “Old Town Road (Remix)”Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best New Artist:  Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration:  “Señorita”Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – VMA Performance

Best Power Anthem:  “Hot Girl Summer”Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign

Best Group:  BTS

Best Pop Video:  “Sucker”Jonas Brothers – VMA Performance

Best Rock Video:  “High Hopes”Panic! At the Disco

Best Hip-Hop Video:  “Money”Cardi B

Best R&B Video:  “Waves”Normani, featuring 6lack VMA Motivation Performance

Best K-Pop Video:  “Boy with Luv”BTS, featuring Halsey

Best Latin Video:  “Con Altura”Rosalía and J Balvin, featuring El Guincho

Best Dance Video:  “Call You Mine”The Chainsmokers featuring Bebe Rexha

Best Video for Good:  “You Need to Calm Down”Taylor Swift

Best Direction:  “Old Town Road (Remix)”Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Art Direction:  “7 Rings”Ariana Grande

Best Choreography:  “Con Altura”Rosalía and J Balvin, featuring El Guincho

Best Cinematography:  “Señorita”Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Editing:  “Bad Guy”Billie Eilish

Best Visual Effects:  “Me!”Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco

Song of Summer:  “Boyfriend”Ariana Grande and Social House

Video Vanguard Award:  Missy Elliott

Lizzo didn’t win any awards last night, but her performance was a blast!  But who did the butt-less pants first? PRINCE in 1991!

