2019 MTV VMA Winners!

I loved every minute! My fav performance? Miley Cyrus “Slide Away” hands down!
Coming in at a VERY close 2nd – Missy Elliott! WOW WOW WOW to that performance! And I LOVED when she recognized all the dancers and dedicated her award to the dance community all over the globe! She is a CLASS ACT!!!!
PS….yes that WAS the original cool dancing girl from the “Work It” video doing her thing at 3:28!
Video of the Year: “You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift – VMA Performance
Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande
Song of the Year: “Old Town Road (Remix)”, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best Collaboration: “Señorita”, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – VMA Performance
Best Power Anthem: “Hot Girl Summer”, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign
Best Group: BTS
Best Pop Video: “Sucker”, Jonas Brothers – VMA Performance
Best Rock Video: “High Hopes”, Panic! At the Disco
Best Hip-Hop Video: “Money”, Cardi B
Best R&B Video: “Waves”, Normani, featuring 6lack VMA Motivation Performance
Best K-Pop Video: “Boy with Luv”, BTS, featuring Halsey
Best Latin Video: “Con Altura”, Rosalía and J Balvin, featuring El Guincho
Best Dance Video: “Call You Mine”, The Chainsmokers featuring Bebe Rexha
Best Video for Good: “You Need to Calm Down”, Taylor Swift
Best Direction: “Old Town Road (Remix)”, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Art Direction: “7 Rings”, Ariana Grande
Best Choreography: “Con Altura”, Rosalía and J Balvin, featuring El Guincho
Best Cinematography: “Señorita”, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Editing: “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish
Best Visual Effects: “Me!”, Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco
Song of Summer: “Boyfriend”, Ariana Grande and Social House
Video Vanguard Award: Missy Elliott
Lizzo didn’t win any awards last night, but her performance was a blast! But who did the butt-less pants first? PRINCE in 1991!