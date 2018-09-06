2018 People’s Choice Nominees Have Been Announced!

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/actor Justin Timberlake accepts Favorite Male Singer and Favorite Song for 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

I am a sucker for an awards show. I don’t even care what the award is for, I’m going to watch it! The 2018 People’s Choice Awards are on Sunday, November 11th and moving this year from CBS to E!. Here are the categories and who is nominated, and who I think will win! Thoughts?!

Voting is open from now through Friday, September 14th at PCA.EOnline.com, and on Facebook and Twitter.

Favorite Movie:

“Black Panther” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Incredibles 2” “Deadpool 2” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” “Ready Player One” “A Quiet Place” “Ocean’s 8” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” “A Wrinkle in Time” “Fifty Shades Freed”

Favorite Male Movie Star:

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Infinity War” Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Infinity War” Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool 2” Paul Rudd, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther” Michael B. Jordan, “Black Panther” Dwayne Johnson, “Skyscraper” Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Tom Cruise, “Mission Impossible: Fallout” John Boyega, “Pacific Rim: Uprising” Pierce Brosnan, “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” Nick Robinson, “Love, Simon”

Favorite Female Movie Star:

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Infinity War” Evangeline Lilly, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” Sandra Bullock, “Ocean’s 8” Anne Hathaway, “Ocean’s 8” Oprah Winfrey, “A Wrinkle in Time” Reese Witherspoon, “A Wrinkle in Time” Melissa McCarthy, “Life of the Party” Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” Jennifer Lawrence, “Red Sparrow” Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic World” Lily James, “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” Leslie Mann, “Blockers”

Favorite TV Show:

“The Walking Dead” “This Is Us” “Grey’s Anatomy” “The Good Doctor” “13 Reasons Why” “9-1-1” “The Big Bang Theory” “Will & Grace” “Modern Family” “America’s Got Talent” “Saturday Night Live” “WWE Raw”

Favorite Revival Show:

“Lost in Space” “One Day at a Time” “Arrested Development” “Will & Grace” “Dynasty” “X-Files” “American Idol” “Fear Factor” “Queer Eye” “Trading Spaces” “Love Connection” “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

Favorite Male TV Star:

Andrew Lincoln, “The Walking Dead” Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” Ian Armitage, “Young Sheldon” Jesse Williams, “Grey’s Anatomy” Justin Chambers, “Grey’s Anatomy” Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor” Tony Goldwyn, “Scandal” Scott Foley, “Scandal” Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Favorite Female TV Star:

Lauren Cohan, “The Walking Dead” Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory” Kristen Bell, “The Good Place” Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy” Kerry Washington, “Scandal” Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Camila Mendes, “Riverdale” Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Favorite Male Music Artist:

Drake The Weeknd Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Ed Sheeran Shawn Mendes Post Malone Logic G-Eazy Keith Urban Thomas Rhett Jay-Z

Favorite Female Music Artist:

Taylor Swift Beyoncé Carrie Underwood Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Selena Gomez Pink Jennifer Lopez Dua Lipa SZA Nicki Minaj Cardi B

Favorite Music Group:

Migos Twenty One Pilots Panic! At the Disco Maroon 5 Gorillaz Imagine Dragons BTS 5 Seconds of Summer Fall Out Boy Little Big Town Sugarland Dan + Shay

Favorite Song: