"13 Reasons Why" soundtrack to include new Lauv & Anne-Marie collaboration

AWALCoinciding with the news that 13 Reasons Why is returning to Netflix later this month, Lauv has released a new song featuring Anne-Marie that will be featured on the show’s third season soundtrack.

The tune is called “f***, i’m lonely." It's about trying to get over a break-up and missing having the other person around.

"I’m excited to have ‘f***, i’m lonely’ included on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack,” Lauv says in a statement.

He then referred to the controversy surrounding the show, which has dealt graphically with teen suicide.

"I believe the show has done amazing work but as we release this song, I wanted to share my thoughts about the show with you," he says. "When you watch, watch thoughtfully - start with a close friend who you feel like you can be honest with."

As for how the collaboration with Anne-Marie came about, Lauv says the two first met when they played at London's Wembley Stadium, and that he admired the fact that she's "highly silly in a way that has swag."

Anne-Marie adds, “I love this song and I love Lauv. I'm so excited to share 'f***, i'm lonely' with everyone. I never really like admitting that I miss someone after a breakup. So here's a song that does it for me. Enjoy!”

The track will also be featured on Lauv’s upcoming debut album ~how I’m feeling~, which he’s been releasing one song at a time.

Season three of 13 Reasons Why debuts on August 23.

