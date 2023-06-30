What’s Happening In South Florida (06-30-23)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS
FRIDAY
Stick Figure, Pepper & The Elovaters at Sunset Cove Amphitheater
in Boca Raton
Rick Ross at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Carlos Mencia at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Florida Supercon at the Miami Convention Center (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Inter Miami vs Austin FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale
The Cure at the Kaseya Center
Lady A at the Broward Center
Santa Fe Klan at FLA Live Arena
Ty Dolla $ign at E11EVEN Miami
Luau Party w/ Spred the Dub at Mathews Brewing in Lake Worth
Beach
Warped Tour Cover Bands at Respectable Street in downtown
West Palm Beach
BBQ, Brews & Blues at Heart & Soul Park in West Palm Beach
Red, White & Booze Bar Crawl at Blackbird Ordinary in Brickell
Red, White & Boom Bar Crawl w/ O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO
at Vivo! Dolphin Mall
Vegan BBQ Party at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Haitian American Music & Food Festival at the South Florida
Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)
SUNDAY
Markus Schulz at E11EVEN Miami
Miami Swim Week at Multiple Locations (thru Monday)
Land of the Free Refills at Rhythm + Vine in Fort Lauderdale’s
Flagler Village
MONDAY
Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park
– Fireworks
Mega Bash at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter
Peter Frampton at Hard Rock Live
The Struts at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
TUESDAY
Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park
– Local Craft Beerfest
Mega Bash at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter
4 th on Flagler in West Palm Beach
4 th of July Spectacular w/ Flo Rida on Fort Lauderdale Beach
Fabulous Fourth at Countess de Hoernle Park in Boca Raton
Fireworks & Barbecue at Eden Roc Miami Beach
Watch Independence Day & Fireworks at the Rooftop Cinema Club
on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach