100 Free Cupcakes Every Year For 10 Years? I’m In!

Who doesn’t love cupcakes? Who can stop at just one?! And who doesn’t love free stuff? Well thanks to Baked By Melissa, you can have both!!

To celebrate the “cupcakery’s” 10th anniversary, ten lucky people are going to get 100 free cupcakes every birthday for the next decade.

This is my favorite part – the contest is being done Willy Wonka style!!! People who buy their Latest & Greatest cupcake assortment will receive a scratch off ticket that could reveal a golden cupcake. Eeeeeeeeeeeeee!!! How fun and cool! You just have to take a trip to the NYC area and hit a Baked By Melissa store.

Founder Melissa Ben-Ishay says, “These last 10 years have been a magical journey, and I feel incredibly lucky to have created a company that makes people happy.”

What gift would you like to receive every year for the next 10 years? What’s your favorite type of cupcake? I like them ALL!