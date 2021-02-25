10 Typical Pandemic Drinking Personalities

A new study by CleanCo was just released by Daily Mail. Do you fit one of these types?

1.) THE WEEKEND HEDONIST

People with this drinking personality don’t typically drink during the week. But they blowout during the weekend. They tend to be male.

2.) THE CAMEL

They can happily survive for long-periods – weeks, maybe even months – without a drink. But when they go, they go. Typically aged between 35-44.

3.) THE METRONOME

Like clockwork, the Metronome enjoys a drink every day. They don’t drink to get drunk. It’s a daily ritual where consumption remains consistent, and rarely to excess. They are more likely to be over 55.

4.) THE ROLLER COASTER

The stresses of life determine the amount of alcohol consumed. They’re more sober when life is going good.

5.) THE MARKER

Thrown-off schedule by working from home, they’re typical social drinking is now done mainly at home. Drinking at the end of each day now signifies ‘leaving the office’. They are more likely to be men aged 35-44.

6.) THE ‘IT’S FIVE O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE’

Their drinking habits have inched earlier and earlier throughout the pandemic. Boredom combined with the sheer monotony of lockdown life and lack of daily structure are reasons to drink.

7.) THE ZOOM SOCIALITE

Zoom Socialites drink to increase the amount of fun they’re having with friends. You don’t drink alone, but at gatherings, believing that alcohol will make things more fun. They are most likely to be female.

8.) THE MERRY GO ROUND

You start the week armed with healthier intentions, but by 5pm on a Monday, you cave and decide ‘you’ll start again next week’. These pandemic drinkers are largely aged 25-34.

9.) THE HIGH SOBRIETY

They have lowered alcohol consumption, or cut it out completely. For some, sobriety means they simply no longer get drunk. They are enjoying the benefits, productivity and energy associated with having a healthier relationship with alcohol. They are most likely to be millennials.

10.) THE REVERSE WEEKENDER

The pressures of work and home-schooling mean you are doing your drinking during the week. But by Friday, you’re so burnt out that you lay off the booze and use the weekend as a ‘recovery’ period.