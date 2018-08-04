10 Stars’ Birth Names Revealed!

By: Kiona Coral
We all remember stars for their catchy stage names. Ever wonder what birth names are masked behind those iconic stage names?
Incase you haven’t done your research, I’ll fill you in with this list of celebrities’ legal birth names.
Lady Gaga— Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
Bruno Mars— Peter Gene Hernandez
Katy Perry— Katherine Hudson
Natalie Portman— Natalie Hershlag
Shania Twain—Eilleen Regina Edwards
Vin Diesel—Mark Sinclair
Jay-Z— Shawn Carter
Whoopi Goldberg—Caryn Johnson
Nicki Minaj—Onika Tanya Maraj
Jamie Foxx—Eric Marlon Bishop