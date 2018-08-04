10 Stars’ Birth Names Revealed!

By: Kiona Coral

We all remember stars for their catchy stage names. Ever wonder what birth names are masked behind those iconic stage names?

Incase you haven’t done your research, I’ll fill you in with this list of celebrities’ legal birth names.

Lady Gaga— Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

Bruno Mars— Peter Gene Hernandez

Katy Perry— Katherine Hudson

Natalie Portman— Natalie Hershlag

Shania Twain—Eilleen Regina Edwards

Vin Diesel—Mark Sinclair

Jay-Z— Shawn Carter

Whoopi Goldberg—Caryn Johnson

Nicki Minaj—Onika Tanya Maraj

Jamie Foxx—Eric Marlon Bishop

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Gets A Ticket After Saving A Dog?! That Doesn’t Sound Right! Could You Be Wasting Away From Drinking Margarita’s? Justin Timberlake Created A New Game Show! Drink Up! A New Study Says It’s Good For You! Kid Rock’s Childhood Home For Sale Stars And Their Kids! Kanye, Christina, Mariah and more!
Comments