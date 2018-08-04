10 Stars’ Birth Names Revealed!

By: Kiona Coral

We all remember stars for their catchy stage names. Ever wonder what birth names are masked behind those iconic stage names?

Incase you haven’t done your research, I’ll fill you in with this list of celebrities’ legal birth names.

Lady Gaga— Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

Bruno Mars— Peter Gene Hernandez

Katy Perry— Katherine Hudson

Natalie Portman— Natalie Hershlag

Shania Twain—Eilleen Regina Edwards

Vin Diesel—Mark Sinclair

Jay-Z— Shawn Carter

Whoopi Goldberg—Caryn Johnson

Nicki Minaj—Onika Tanya Maraj

Jamie Foxx—Eric Marlon Bishop