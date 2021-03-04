KVJ Show

10 Best Apps to Stream Free Movies and Shows

These are the 10 best apps currently on the market for streaming tens of thousands of free movies and TV shows without paying a subscription.

1.) YouTube – Best source for seeing the widest variety of free trending videos.

2.) Peacock – Hundreds of iconic movies, thousands of episodes, exclusive and originals. Current hits. Timeless classics. Timely updates. Watch for free!

3.) IMDb TV – Watch Hollywood hits and TV favorites, free on IMDb and Fire TV devices.

4.) Pluto TV – It’s set up like a cable TV guide with over 100 free channels. It runs as an app on platforms including: Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, Roku, and PlayStation consoles.

5.) Vudu – Many cool movies, shows, and kids programming. You also get the option to buy or rent popular new releases.

6.) Crackle – It’s like Netflix with some original programming.

7.) Tubi TV – Includes hundreds of movies from all genres: action, comedy, science fiction, drama, martial arts, etc.

8.) PopcornFlix – Offers free add-supported streaming of feature-length movies and webisodes.

9.) Stirr TV – Watch free TV channels on your Apple TV, iPhone and iPad. It’s LIVE local news, TV series, LIVE sports, movies, and the latest viral videos.

10.) Snag Films – Offers over 5,000 advertising-supported documentary and independent films.