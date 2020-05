1 Takeout Food In Every State During Pandemic

Takeout and curbside has been a life saver during the Covid pandemic. What was your personal most popular takeout? You may be surprised what the most popular per state has been.



So here’s the most popular delivery order unique to every state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama – Nachos

Alaska – Gumbo

Arizona – Tacos

Arkansas – Spring Rolls

California – Bubble Tea

Colorado – Crab Rangoon

Connecticut – Cheese Pizza

Washington, D.C. – Biscuits

Delaware – Pho

Florida – Garlic Rolls

Georgia – Wings

Hawaii – Bubble Tea

Idaho – Cheese Pizza

Illinois – Thin Crust Pizza

Indiana – Poke Bowls

Iowa – Burgers

Kansas – Gyros

Kentucky – Gyros

Louisiana – Sushi

Maine – Pad Thai

Maryland – Gyros

Massachusetts – General Tso’s Chicken

Michigan – Bubble Tea

Minnesota – Donuts

Mississippi – Catfish

Missouri – Belgian Fries

Montana – Egg Rolls

Nebraska – Sushi

Nevada – Spam Musubi

New Hampshire – Crab Rangoon

New Jersey – Cheese Pizza

New Mexico – Green Chile Cheeseburgers

New York – Cheese Pizza

North Carolina – Tacos

North Dakota – Gyros

Ohio – Deep Dish Pizza

Oklahoma – Croissants

Oregon – Loaded Burgers

Pennsylvania – Italian Hoagies

Rhode Island – General Tso’s Chicken

South Carolina – Sushi

South Dakota – Dumplings

Tennessee – Chicken Tenders

Texas – Crawfish

Utah – Hot Wings

Vermont – Burritos

Virginia – Tacos

Washington – Pad Thai

West Virginia – Bao Buns

Wisconsin – Pad Thai

Wyoming – Naan