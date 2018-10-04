🎃 Baskin Robbins Offering Halloween Treats ! 🎃

I scream, you scream, we’ll all scream for the Halloween flavors of Baskin Robbins ice cream!

Yes, just in time for Halloween, Baskin Robbins is bringing back their Trick Oreo Treat ice cream, and as an added bonus you can sink your teeth into some Fang-tastic Monster Cake too.

Trick Oreo Treat is vanilla ice cream, with orange creme filled Oreos, sprinkled with Butterfinger and Baby Ruth pieces. The cake looks like an orange furry monster that you can customize to fit the ghouls and goblins at your home.

Baskin Robbins has other specials running through this month too.

On Halloween, treat yourself to a regular or kid size scoop of ice cream, for only $1.50.

Have you ever tried any of the Baskin Robbins Halloween treats?

What’s your flavor when it comes to ice cream?