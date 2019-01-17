🌗“Super Blood Wolf Moon” 🌘Will Light Up the Night Sky This Sunday !

A rare, lunar eclipse will take place this Sunday night. It is called the Super Blood Wolf Moon.

The name is derived from three lunar events happening at once.

A supermoon is when the moon is closest to the Earth. Wolf Moon is Native American for the first full moon of the year and a blood moon occurs when the Earth and the moon all line up and the shadow of the Earth casts a reddish glow.

The lunar event will last about five hours beginning at 9:36p EST on Sunday night.

You do not need protective glasses to view the lunar eclipse. The next scheduled to happen on May 29, 2021. Prior to this, a lunar eclipse took place on July 27 last year.

Are you going to try and catch the Super Blood Wolf Moon event?