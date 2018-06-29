You Can Now Order Bob’s Burgers Meal Kits!

If you’re a fan of Bob’s Burgers then you’ve most likely noticed the restaurant’s constantly changing Burger of the Day. The ‘Summer Thyme Burger,’ ‘Peas and Thank You Burger,’ and ‘Beets Me Burger, are just a few of Bob’s awesome creations.

Well, thanks to Blue Apron those burger dreams are now becoming a reality.

The popular meal delivery service is teaming up with Bob’s Burgers creators to ship some of Bob’s most loved daily burgers to homes around the country. The burgers will be available July 23 and August 20.

So far the confirmed burgers will be the “Quantum of Salsa Burger” and the “Gouda Wife Burger,” with more to be announced.

What is your favorite cartoon, past or present?